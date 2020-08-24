OGDEN — An Ogden man is in jail after allegedly choking his son for refusing to go on a church mission.
Scott Keith Warner, 49, remained in the Weber County Jail on Monday in lieu of $3,900 bail. He is charged with aggravated assault and committing domestic violence in the presence of a child, both third-degree felonies.
The alleged victim told police the two were arguing Friday and he told his father he would not be going on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He said his father grabbed him by the arm and they began to fight.
"The victim reported that during this fight he was knocked to the ground and Scott began to strike the victim's head into the wall repeatedly as well as squeeze the victim's neck with both hands," an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said.
The investigating officer said the son had scratches on the right side of his neck and redness on the back of his neck.
"The victim was visibly shaking while speaking with me about the incident and was hesitant to provide details," the officer wrote.
Warner told police he tried to forcibly remove the son from his home "as it was his house."
Asked how he had tried to get him out of the house, Warner said he "grabbed" him "wherever I could," the arrest affidavit said.
Told by the officer of his son's version of the incident, Warner said the son shoved him first and he had done nothing wrong.
Warner said he was injured, pointing to a scrape on his elbow.
The son told another officer that he struggled to breathe while his father allegedly was "choking" him, the affidavit said.
Police said the victim's sister called 911 and said she saw Warner choking her brother.
Warner did not have an attorney of record as of Monday. His first appearance in 2nd District Court in scheduled Tuesday.