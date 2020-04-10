OGDEN — In stark contrast to some other public safety outfits across the nation, Ogden City’s police and fire departments have yet to report a single positive case of COVID-19 among their employees.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city has implemented special response procedures at the two departments and at the 911 center since the virus started being reported in Northern Utah.
“Every caller at the 911 center receives a quick questionnaire,” Caldwell said. “Anyone who reports symptoms, they treat those calls as if they are dealing with a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
As the novel coronavirus pandemic has unfolded, Caldwell said the city has made public safety its top priority. And while the police and fire departments play a major role in that effort, it’s far from business as usual inside the departments.
Caldwell said responders are required to take a number of precautionary measures that weren’t typically done pre-COVID-19. Ogden residents who have novel coronavirus symptoms, have a history of possible exposure or are part of a vulnerable population are asked additional questions and asked to engage in certain protective measures, like maintaining a safe distance or even wearing a mask while they are served.
“We’ve been working for the last month on nothing but dealing with EMS response, modifying field care and taking care of our employees” said Ogden Fire Chief Mike Mathieu. “Fortunately, we have no firefighters as of today, knock on wood, that have tested positive for COVID and we’re taking care of COVID-like patients every day. Our world has been turned upside down the last month and a half, but our personnel are handling it rather well.”
And though police response can sometimes be more unpredictable, Caldwell said the department has not reported any positive COVID-19 cases either. The city administration, police and fire leadership and the Weber-Morgan Health Department hold daily briefings on the fluid COVID-19 situation, Caldwell said.
“We’re really trying, as best we can, to stay on top of it,” the mayor said. “These people work in close quarters and if one person gets sick, you could have a whole bunch of other people follow suit.”
In some other larger city’s across the United States, most notably New York City, the novel coronavirus has plagued significant portions of the public safety departments.
“We appreciate (the departments’) efforts very much and we’re very happy no one is ill,” said Ogden City Council Chair Angela Choberka.