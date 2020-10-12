OGDEN — Fire destroyed an RV and damaged two homes and a shed Saturday afternoon, the Ogden Fire Department said.
Callers reported at 3:26 p.m. that flames and smoke were coming from an RV and spreading to a fence, a news release said.
Firefighters found the fire had spread to a home next to the RV. Before crews put out the fire, it also had damaged a shed on the lot and a home to the west, the release said.
Damage was estimated at $175,000.
No one was home, and no firefighters were injured, according to the release.
The fire's cause is under investigation.