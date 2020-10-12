RV fire in Ogden

A fire destroyed an RV and damaged two homes and a shed in Ogden on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

 Photo supplied, Ogden Fire Department

OGDEN — Fire destroyed an RV and damaged two homes and a shed Saturday afternoon, the Ogden Fire Department said.

Callers reported at 3:26 p.m. that flames and smoke were coming from an RV and spreading to a fence, a news release said.

Firefighters found the fire had spread to a home next to the RV. Before crews put out the fire, it also had damaged a shed on the lot and a home to the west, the release said.

Damage was estimated at $175,000.

No one was home, and no firefighters were injured, according to the release.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

You can reach reporter Mark Shenefelt at mshenefelt@standard.net or 801 625-4224. Follow him on Twitter at @mshenefelt.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!