OGDEN — A garage fire on Fowler Avenue was quickly extinguished Thursday evening.

There were no injuries, and the homeowner will be able to safely stay at the residence, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Bystanders reported the fire, which was found in a detached garage behind a residential structure, the release said. Smoke and fire were visible when emergency responders arrived.

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden City were dispatched to the scene around 7 p.m., bringing three ladder fire trucks, one fire engine, one paramedic rescue one ambulance, the release said. A battalion chief and one deputy marshal were also at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.

