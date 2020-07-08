OGDEN — A grass fire suspected to have been ignited by a sparking train came dangerously close to destroying a large propane tank on Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:24 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, fire crews were called to a grass fire threatening a structure at 2767 Industrial Drive, according to Shelby Willis, deputy fire chief for Ogden Fire Department.
“What we think happened was the train was coming through the train yard, and sparks from the train set off dry vegetation,” Willis said. “And the fire goes in three directions from there.”
Willis said the footprint of the fire “was not a huge area at all,” burning less than an acre.
“But because it went in three directions, crews were concerned about what it might do,” she said.
The most concerning part was a 400-gallon stationary propane tank that vented and shot flames into the air for a short time before crews were able to shut of the fuel at the tank, according to Willis. She said they then poured water on the tank to make certain it didn’t explode.
“There was gas leaving the tank at one point; people called in and thought a train was on fire,” she said.
Another problem, according to Willis, were some railroad ties that caught fire.
“They’re very oily, so they were smoldering,” she said. “It took awhile to make sure they were out.”
In the end, Willis said “nothing but vegetation burned, and there were no injuries.” She said it took about an hour and a half to put out the fire.
Willis said the propane tank itself never caught fire, and that it’s “fine.” She said the fire caused no monetary damage, aside from putting the railroad behind on its schedule.
Units from Ogden Fire Department, Riverdale Fire Department, North View Fire District and Weber Fire District — consisting of about 47 firefighters in all — took part in the operation, according to Willis.