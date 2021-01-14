OGDEN — A fire of unknown origin caused an estimated $80,000 in damages to a vacant house early Thursday, the Ogden Fire Department said.
A passer-by reported the fire to emergency dispatch, saying heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home at 2526 Monroe Blvd., the department said in a news release.
The fire was reported at 2:46 a.m. and put out by 3:07 a.m., the release said.
The home, vacant at the time, was burning fast in its rear portion when fire crews arrived.
No one was injured.
The department said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The owner moved out of the home months ago, but it is still furnished, said Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis.
She said the owner is aware of the fire.