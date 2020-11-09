OGDEN — Ogden Fire Department crews found a man dead inside of a home that was thought to be vacant Sunday night.
According to a press release from the department, crews responded to a house fire at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Bystanders reported seeing flames coming from the back of the home, which is located at 2867 Lincoln Ave.
When fire crews arrived, they found a fire burning from the attic, according to the release. A primary search conducted on the home turned up nothing, but as conditions became more tenable, a second search was completed and firefighters found a man, approximately 60-years-old, dead inside of a closet.
The OFD release says the home was thought to be vacant when fire crews arrived, with the front door secured with a padlock. The OFD says the man likely gained access to the home through a back door. Investigators determined the fire started in the rear of the home and spread to the attic and said the blaze blocked the home's backdoor exit.
The home didn't have working smoke detectors.
In an email, Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis said the incident is still under investigation. The cause of the fire is unknown and officials are not yet releasing the name of the man found inside the home, pending next of kin notification.
The OFD says damage is estimated at $100,000. A total of 18 firefighters from Ogden and Riverdale fire departments responded to the fire with three engines, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one fire marshal and the battalion chief.