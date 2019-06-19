OGDEN — An Ogden man is in jail after police say he attacked a woman and caused multiple injuries before she could get away.
Danial Allen Young, 37, is charged with single counts of attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated burglary, all first-degree felonies. Young is also charged with one count of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and two counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony.
In amended charges filed Wednesday morning, the state alleges that Young attacked a woman around 1 a.m. Monday, June 17. Police say Young entered the woman's home and removed all of his clothes except his underwear just before the victim awoke. She allegedly saw him standing near the bed when he "demanded sex" then forcibly removed her clothes as he allegedly held her down by her neck, according to charging documents.
The woman was able to get away from Young and fell down some stairs, fracturing her big toe. Despite having no clothes on, she ran outside and began yelling for help, according to charging documents. She later agreed to stay quiet if Young would leave, and she agreed to wait in a car while Young went back inside to get his clothes.
However, Young allegedly returned holding two children. The woman ran back into the home "begging him not to take them," according to the affidavit. When he set them down, dropping one child, Young allegedly picked up a knife and pinned the woman to the stove. He allegedly threatened to kill her and made a slashing motion to her throat, but she was able to block the swing with her hand, causing a large cut to her hand that required stitches. Young also allegedly kicked the woman in the stomach, which caused internal damage which will require surgery.
Again, the woman was able to get away and began knocking on neighboring doors and yelling for help. With her finger bleeding, police were able to see where she had gone. Young allegedly put the two children in a truck then returned inside the home. The woman seized the opportunity and took the truck and drove it to a friend's home, where she was able to call the police, charging documents say.
Young was arrested and booked into the Weber County Jail on Tuesday evening just before 7:30 p.m. Charges were first filed on Tuesday that did not include the attempted murder charge, but amended information was filed a day later including the new charge.
Court documents show that Young was arrested in 2017 and charged with misdemeanor counts relating to domestic violence. He was later given probation in connection with the charges.
Young's initial appearance in Ogden's 2nd District Court is scheduled for Thursday. He is being held in jail without bail.