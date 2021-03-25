OGDEN — Ogden police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened an ex-tenant with a shotgun, the latest in a series of reported incidents involving the suspect.
A police probable cause statement said a man returned to Paul Geraghty's home Wednesday evening to retrieve some of his possessions when Geraghty allegedly threatened him with a shotgun and said, "I'm gonna shoot you."
Officers said Geraghty admitted he chambered a shell in the shotgun and confronted the man as he arrived outside the home.
Geraghty, 40, was booked into the Weber County Jail and ordered held without bail on charges of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor interfering with an arresting officer.
The probable cause statement said Geraghty "has a lengthy history of criminal incidents in which he has brandished and even fired weapons."
An Ogden police report from March 14 alleged a different tenant threatened to pursue criminal charges against Geraghty. The report alleged Geraghty told the man, "If you're going to threaten my gun rights, I'm going to kill you."
Officers reported five other incidents since September 2020 in which Geraghty allegedly fired pistols and shotguns in his backyard, threatened others with firearms and hit a friend in the face with a rifle butt during a scuffle.
After a reported Feb. 25 incident, a tenant told police Geraghty's behavior had been "very strange lately and that Paul is a fanatic about his firearms and possibly losing them."