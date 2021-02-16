OGDEN — An argument between roommates over Valentine's Day dating arrangements ended with one of them reportedly being strangled unconscious and hospitalized with a suspected brain injury, Ogden police said in an arrest affidavit.
A woman called police to an apartment in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard on Sunday night, saying her boyfriend was being strangled by his roommate.
When a police officer arrived, Christopher M. Elliott, 19, allegedly told him, "Don't let me see him. I'm going to f------ kill him," the affidavit said.
Elliott admitted he strangled his roommate in an effort to protect his own girlfriend, because he was concerned his girlfriend had suffered a miscarriage during the scuffle between the two men, police said. Officers added that witnesses said Elliott had started the argument.
According to the affidavit, Elliott's girlfriend had been visiting at the one-bedroom apartment for two days and the roommate then asked Elliott to leave for the evening so he could spend time with his own girlfriend.
Elliott told police he had nowhere to go, so he went into the bedroom where his roommate and his girlfriend were talking. Elliott said he did not want to leave and the two started pushing each other.
Both girlfriends tried to separate them, but the two men traded punches and Elliott allegedly strangled the roommate. The others there said they had to pull Elliott off the victim.
The injured roommate told officers he had lost consciousness and could not remember what happened before the alleged strangulation.
The man went to the hospital with a suspected hypoxic brain injury, involving damaging loss of oxygen to the brain, according to the arrest affidavit.
Elliott was handcuffed and taken to the Weber County Jail. During the ride, a police officer reported that Elliott said, "If I wanted him dead, I would have killed him."
Elliott was booked on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault and a judge on Monday ordered him held without bail.
A formal charge had not been filed in 2nd District Court as of Tuesday.