OGDEN — An Ogden man allegedly fired shots at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, hours after damaging her car with a Spider-Man sign, police said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday filed three counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm against Jahreed Roach, 23.
He's also accused of class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, intentionally damaging property.
A probable cause statement said the woman called police Thursday to report Roach had used a decorate Spider-Man sign, which she had given him for his birthday, to damage the windshield and driver's window of her vehicle.
She said she found a bouquet of white flowers on the driver's seat with an apology note.
Then, Thursday night, the woman called police again. She said she and the new boyfriend were outside smoking cigarettes when they saw Roach in a yellow truck driving toward them.
"Upon seeing Jahreed they started running and heard multiple gunshots," the police affidavit said.
The woman said she looked back and saw Roach allegedly fire shots at the new boyfriend.
Police said they found three .22 caliber shell casings at the site.
Officers said a person who reported seeing the earlier criminal mischief incident identified the yellow truck with a contractor's logo.
The arrest affidavit said police tracked the truck to Roach's employer's place of business and they interviewed and arrested him there.
Court records show Roach was out on bail awaiting trial in a 2019 case, in which he is accused of reckless driving and third-degree felony fleeing from police.
He remained jailed on the new charges Monday without bail.