OGDEN — Police arrested an Ogden man on Tuesday after he allegedly vandalized two businesses and punched a random woman in the face.
An arrest affidavit said a passerby held Eric M. Holmes, 36, for police after the Washington Boulevard spree shortly before 5 p.m.
Workers in a lawyer's office in the 2600 block took a photo of a man they said had thrown a cellphone at a window, cracking the pane.
After that incident, Holmes allegedly grabbed several signs from a business a few doors down and threw them onto the boulevard, where they were run over by cars.
Then, Holmes started screaming at a woman who was walking by and he began chasing her, she told officers.
He caught up to her and punched her, damaging her glasses, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman said she did not know Holmes.
A man nearby grabbed Holmes, holding him there until police arrived.
Police said the woman's face was swollen and had "a very large red mark" where Holmes allegedly struck her.
"Eric was clearly high on drugs and was a threat to all property and people around him," the arrest affidavit said.
Holmes remained in the Weber County Jail on Wednesday, held in lieu of $3,300 bond.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Holmes with assault and three counts of criminal mischief, all misdemeanors.
Court records show Holmes has two prior criminal convictions, in 2002 in Ogden for possessing a firearm on school premises and in 2017 in Brigham City for attempted theft by deception.