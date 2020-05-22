OGDEN — An Ogden woman was knocked unconscious, likely suffering a concussion, in an alleged domestic violence incident earlier this year.
The alleged assault happened on Jan. 25, and following an investigation, the Ogden Police Department arrested her husband Thursday on various charges.
Paul Ballstaedt, 42, remained held without bail at the Weber County Jail on Friday on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault, criminal mischief and two counts of violating a protective order.
The arrest stems from incidents on Jan. 24 and 25 at the couple's apartment in the 900 block of Henderson Avenue, according to a probable cause statement by Ogden Officer Alexander Szmidt.
At 2 p.m. Jan. 24, a Friday, police responded to a call from a neighboring apartment. The caller said it sounded like someone was being beaten. No one answered, and police left and documented the call.
A woman went to the police station on Feb. 22 and told police she was the victim in that Jan. 24 incident. She said she and her husband argued and then she sought shelter in the bathroom when the spat turned physical.
She reported Ballstaedt broke the door and she suffered scrapes on her arms while trying to hold the door closed. In the arrest affidavit, she said she slipped past Ballstaedt and left the apartment, returning later to find him asleep.
The next evening, they again argued and the woman told police she stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. She said he followed her outside and attempted to confront her, and she went back inside.
She said she was struck on the back of the head and woke up later on the floor. By then, Ballstaedt was gone.
In a further interview with police on April 10, the woman added that when she was knocked out it had been dusk, and when she awoke, it was dark, suggesting she had been unconscious for a long time.
She said she did not seek medical attention but got help from a family member.
She described symptoms consistent with a concussion and said she was "very sick" for about a week with headaches, nausea, malaise, muddled thoughts, and had trouble forming sentences while speaking, the arrest document said.
Police also interviewed the family member, who said the woman had significant swelling on the back of her head and she struggled to make sense while speaking.
On Thursday, police arrested Ballsteadt at the apartment.
"Paul did not deny the allegations and instead insisted I had the dates wrong," Szmidt wrote.
Police recommended Ballstaedt remain held without bail because they said he may present a danger to the victim if released.
Court records show Ballstaedt pleaded no contest in November 2019 to a reduced charge of class C misdemeanor disorderly conduct due to a domestic violence incident on April 26, 2019.
In return for the no contest plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of unlawful detention and criminal mischief.