OGDEN — Police on Wednesday arrested an Ogden man who was wanted in the Oct. 11 kidnapping and beating of his ex-girlfriend.
Irwine Corrales-Ochoa, 28, is accused of luring the woman from a downtown bar, trapping her in his car, then driving her to Evanston, Wyoming, punching her several times along the way.
The victim escaped when her abductor stopped for gas and she locked herself in a convenience store’s restroom.
An Ogden police officer stopped Corrales-Ochoa on Wednesday on Washington Boulevard for using a phone while driving.
He was taken to the Weber County Jail, where he remained held without bail Thursday.
Charges on his booking log included first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, second-degree felony robbery and misdemeanor counts of assault, criminal mischief and two drug-related offenses.
A police probable cause statement said the woman was at Alleged bar on 25th Street at about 1 a.m. Oct. 11 when she noticed Corrales-Ochoa watching her.
“Irwine looked angry at her as she danced,” the arrest affidavit said.
She told officers she approached Corrales-Ochoa to defuse the situation and they went outside because it was loud in the bar.
He coaxed her to his car and she said she did not want to get in, but he promised not to drive anywhere, so she relented, the charging document said.
As soon as she got into the car, he allegedly locked the doors and drove off, beginning a journey of several hours up Ogden Canyon, into Cache and Rich counties and ending in Evanston.
“Irwine told the victim he could touch her however and whenever he wanted and that he was not going to let her out,” the police statement said.
He stopped twice, and both times she screamed and tried to escape. He allegedly ripped her purse from her hands and threw it out the window and he took her phone as she tried to call for help.
Corrales-Ochoa spoke to the woman through the restroom door in Evanston, then left, the affidavit said.
Police said they reviewed security video in Evanston to identify Corrales-Ochoa being there at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 11.
Formal charges had not been filed against Corrales-Ochoa as of Thursday afternoon.