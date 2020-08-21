OGDEN — A 20-year-old Ogden man was booked into jail Thursday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at a woman, beating her and possessing stolen handguns.
Ogden police arrested Jason Loya late Wednesday in connection with the alleged assault, which occurred at 4:20 a.m. July 18.
Police were called to the woman's home, where another person witnessed the alleged assault, officers said in a probable cause statement.
The woman said she was smoking a cigarette in the backyard when Loya entered the yard and they began arguing.
She said Loya threw a drink on her and slapped and punched her about 20 times.
The woman tried to go into the house but she said Loya blocked her, pulled out a pink handgun, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her.
The arrest affidavit alleged Loya tried to carry the woman away but she made it into the kitchen, where he allegedly grabbed her hair and clothing, ripping off her shirt and bra.
The report said two other people in the home separated the pair and the woman ran into the bathroom and locked the door.
Loya allegedly broke down the door and tried to drag her out, but they again were separated by the others.
Loya was in the backyard talking with one of the other people when police arrived. He ran away and police were not able to arrest him.
Police said the woman had facial injuries consistent with having been punched. They said they found her torn clothing in the kitchen and spilled red liquid in the yard.
After further investigation and obtaining a search warrant, police went to Loya's home on Wednesday night.
They said they found three handguns, including a pink revolver and two firearms that were reported stolen from Layton.
Asked about the July 18 altercation, Loya said the woman hit him on the side of the head with a liquor bottle and grabbed his hair and punched him.
Loya told police he slapped her and pushed her down in retaliation. In the house, she grabbed a knife and threatened to kill him, he said.
He denied breaking the bathroom door and said another man there had crashed into it during the struggle.
During the police interview, the arrest affidavit said, "About this time, Jason claimed he had blacked out from drinking so much and he had difficulty recalling what happened."
The affidavit alleged Loya, again with a handgun, also threatened two of the other witnesses in the yard.
He told officers he ran away "because he didn't want to be caught with a gun he knew he wasn't supposed to have."
Police said Loya admitted belonging to a gang and said he began smoking marijuana daily when he was 11 years old.
Loya's Weber County Jail booking sheet listed five felony charges: aggravated assault, two counts of use of a firearm by a restricted person and two counts of firearm theft.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, violation of a protective order, intoxication, unlawful detention, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of offenses in concert with a criminal gang.