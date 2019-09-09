FARMINGTON — An Ogden man has been accused of exposing himself to children on two separate occasions.
Dane Alex Rasmussen, 32, was booked in the Davis County Jail on Saturday on one count of voyeurism — committed against child under 14 years of age, a third-degree felony, and two counts of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, police were notified of a man who exposed his genitals to two children in a restroom at Barnes Park, located at 950 W. 200 North in Kaysville, according to a probable cause statement.
Police spoke with two boys, both under the age of 14, said they were using the urinals in the boy's restroom at the park when they realized a man was standing behind them. The man, believed to be Rasmussen, had his genitals out of his pants, and the man was allegedly taking photos or video of his genitals and the kids in the background, according to the probable cause statement.
The boys then ran away and notified one of their parents. Three men then went up to confront Rasmussen, whom the two boys pointed out as the man they saw in the bathroom. Police arrived shortly after and took Rasmussen into custody. They also seized Rasmussen's phone to examine for potential evidence.
The Saturday arrest was the second for Rasmussen in recent months. He was also booked into the jail on July 16 for other misdemeanor lewdness charges, according to court records.
In July, Rasmussen was arrested on misdemeanor charges after he pulled up in his car next to a school bus and allegedly proceeded to masturbate while next to the bus. Charging documents say that an assistant on the bus noticed the man and tried to block a child from seeing him. Those on the bus were able to take down the car's license plate and reported the incident to police.
Though the incident reportedly took place in July, formal charges have yet to be filed against Rasmussen, only a probable cause statement.
Rasmussen was also arrested in 2008 on lewdness charges. He entered into a plea in abeyance months after his arrest, then had the charges dismissed in 2010 after completing the terms of his plea.
Following Saturday's arrest, Rasmussen posted a bail amount and was released from police custody sometime before Monday morning.
He has yet to be formally charged in connection with the alleged Saturday incident, and he does not have an attorney of record listed in court documents.