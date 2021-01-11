OGDEN — After arresting a domestic violence suspect Monday who allegedly grabbed and fired an officer's Taser during the arrest, police realized the man matched the description of the person who stole an ambulance last week.
Mitchell Bryce May, 29, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of charges related to both cases.
At about 3:15 a.m. Jan. 3, Ogden police went to investigate a report of an Ogden Fire Department ambulance having been stolen as paramedics were inside an apartment in the 400 block of 3rd Street.
A second ambulance had to be called, delaying the patient's transport to the hospital, a police probable cause statement said.
Several hours later, authorities found the ambulance abandoned in a backyard about four blocks away.
Police obtained video footage showing a man at the ambulance, wearing a Metal Mulisha shirt.
Just after midnight Monday, a man at his home in the 1100 block of 16th Street called police saying his adult son was being violent.
Officers who arrived to investigate said the son, identified as May, had a bag of suspected methamphetamine visible in a pocket.
His eyes were dilated, he was incessantly fidgeting and "was not oriented to time or place," police said in an arrest affidavit.
Police said they told May he was under arrest and grabbed his wrists to apply handcuffs, but he allegedly pulled away and backed into the home.
Officers took him to the ground and he continued to resist, landing several kicks on one officer and trying to kick another, the affidavit said.
An officer shot May in a thigh with a Taser, but May took the stun gun from the officer and pulled the trigger, according to police.
No officers were hit by the Taser shot.
One of the officers said that as May was being booked into the jail, he noticed May was wearing a Metal Mulisha shirt and matched the description of the alleged ambulance thief seen in video footage.
May waived his Miranda rights and police questioned him, showing him still photos from the ambulance theft.
Asked if it was him in the photos, May answered, "That sure looks just like me," the affidavit said. "If it shows my face, then it's my fault."
They asked him where he left the ambulance, and he said it was in a yard behind a house on 7th Street, the area where it had been found.
May was ordered held without bail.
He faces charges of second-degree felony vehicle theft and class B misdemeanor interfering with a public servant in the ambulance case.
In Monday's incident, he is suspected of third-degree felony disarming a peace officer carrying an energy device, plus five misdemeanors.
The misdemeanors include two counts of assault on a peace officer and single counts of interference with a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and intoxication.