FARMINGTON — A man who was allowed to remain free after his arrest in an alleged auto homicide last fall has been jailed for allegedly violating alcohol consumption restrictions.
According to court records, a SCRAM electronic bracelet monitor detected alcohol consumption by Matthew Daniel Murphy, 41, of Ogden, at least four times between April and July.
The Davis County Attorney's Office last October charged Murphy with second-degree felony automobile homicide after Trevor Dykes, 31, also of Ogden, died in an ATV rollover in Farmington Canyon on Sept. 12.
A Davis County Sheriff's Office probable cause statement said Murphy registered blood alcohol content of 0.11%, about twice the legal limit for driving in Utah.
Second District Judge David Connors granted Murphy pretrial release with conditions, including that he wear an alcohol detection monitor.
The monitoring company reported to the court that Murphy was shown to have consumed alcohol three times in less than a month in April and May.
Prosecutors filed a motion in May requesting that Murphy be jailed without bail pending trial, arguing Murphy also had tried to tamper with the device, which they said demonstrated his intent to deceive the court.
Judge Rita Cornish denied the motion but added stipulations to his pretrial release, including not driving without an interlock ignition device and enrolling in substance abuse treatment and counseling.
Prosecutors returned to court Aug. 3 with a new detention motion, citing a monitoring company report that said Murphy consumed alcohol on July 19. "After the court gave him another opportunity for pretrial release, the defendant again consumed alcohol," the motion said. "Detention is the only means to secure his appearance and compliance with court orders."
Murphy appeared in court Monday and Cornish granted the detention motion, giving Murphy until Wednesday to report to the Davis County Jail in Farmington. He was booked Wednesday afternoon.
Murphy's attorney, Rand Lunceford, declined Wednesday to discuss the case.
Cornish set an Aug. 19 pretrial hearing on the auto homicide charge.
Court records show Murphy had a DUI conviction in Ogden 23 years ago.