OGDEN — Prosecutors filed a felony indictment Tuesday against an Ogden man after police said his 1-year-old son was severely beaten and hospitalized in critical condition.
Emergency personnel on Saturday morning took the boy to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City after his mother called 911 and first responders found him bruised and unconscious, according to an Ogden Police Department probable cause statement.
Eliseo Estrada Jr., 22, is charged by the Weber County Attorney's Office with child abuse, intentional infliction of serious physical injury, a second-degree felony.
Investigators said in charging documents the boy's "face and head is covered in new bruising, old bruising and stages of bruising in between" and he has "open bleeding injuries to the head."
The boy's mother told police that his "facial and head injuries were self inflicted," the probable cause statement said. She said the boy was born prematurely and suffers from a diagnosed mental condition. The boy, she said, "will slam his own head against a wall or the side of the crib."
The woman said she was feeding another child at 3 a.m. and the 1-year-old was "banging his head against the wall" and "fell over and passed out on the floor." She said no one else was home at the time.
Another investigator who examined the boy at an Ogden hospital, where he was initially taken, said the child had bruises on his legs, hands, arms and body, plus "open sores on his front-facing hip bones that appear to be from a diaper rubbing against the skin for prolonged periods of time."
The boy was diagnosed with brain bleeding and then transferred to Primary Children's.
In the probable cause statement, police said Estrada corroborated his wife's report that the injuries were self-inflicted, but when interviewed later at the police station, he admitted to spanking and hitting the boy out of frustration due to the boy's incessant crying.
Police arrested Estrada at 7:30 a.m. Saturday and had him booked into the Weber County Jail.
A state public safety assessment filed in 2nd District Court red-flagged Estrada as having an "elevated risk of committing violent crime."
Later Saturday, District Judge Reuben Renstrom signed an order requiring that Estrada be held without bail. The judge ruled Estrada constituted a substantial danger of violence and was likely to flee town if released on bail.
Estrada's first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 25. As of Tuesday, he did not have an attorney of record.