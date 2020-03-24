OGDEN — Prosecutors filed a charge of object rape Tuesday against a 58-year-old Ogden man in the alleged sexual abuse of a mentally disabled woman.
In a 2nd District Court indictment by the Weber County Attorney's Office, Michael Anthony Smith is charged with the first-degree felony offense that allegedly occurred on Feb. 11.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said Smith had known the woman for 25 years and was aware of her disability.
The woman "is unable to appraise the nature of any sexual act or conduct or understand the possible consequences of her health or safety," the charging document said.
Detectives alleged Smith admitted to the February act and one about a year earlier involving the same woman.
Smith was arrested Monday and booked into the Weber County Jail. He remained held Tuesday in lieu of $21,000 bail.
No date for a court appearance has been set and Smith does not yet have an attorney of record.