TOOELE — The Tooele County Attorney's Office filed an automobile homicide charge Monday against a driver whose vehicle struck and killed a jogger.
Max J. Pagano, 46, of Ogden, was jailed after the crash Thursday morning that resulted in the death of Grant Goodwin, 40, of Stansbury Park, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
A 3rd District Court probable cause statement filed by the UHP said a trooper responded to a reported auto-pedestrian crash on State Road 36 at 6:20 a.m.
The trooper said he found Goodwin in weeds on the road's right shoulder. The jogger was dead, the report said.
Pagano had stopped nearby and told the trooper he initially thought he had hit a deer, until he reached Goodwin and saw it was a person, according to the arrest affidavit.
Pagano told the trooper he braked and swerved left before the impact.
In the arrest affidavit, the trooper said he saw no evidence of heavy braking or signs of impact on the highway, but there was debris on the road shoulder.
The trooper said once Pagano was in his patrol car he smelled a strong odor of alcohol on the man.
Asked about it, Pagano said he had been drinking the night before and got up early to go to work.
Pagano agreed to a breath test at the Tooele UHP office and the result showed an alcohol content of 0.12%, the affidavit said. The blood alcohol limit in Utah is 0.05%.
Pagano was booked into the Tooele County Jail on automobile homicide, a second-degree felony, and third-degree felony DUI.
However, he was charged in court only with the homicide charge.
He was held in lieu of $10,500 bail.