OGDEN — Police arrested an Ogden man on suspicion of four criminal charges stemming from an alleged paid sexual encounter with a teenage girl arranged on a "sugar daddies" website.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement alleged Jeremiah B. Anderson, 43, and a 16-year-old girl met on the SecretBenefits site.
Marketing statements describe the site as "a dynamic online meeting place where generous men and attractive women can find their dream relationship."
The document said the two met at Anderson's office, they engaged in sex acts and he paid her $300.
It was not immediately known when the acts occurred.
Anderson allegedly video-recorded the encounter and sent the girl a copy by phone. He continued to communicate with her and asked for further encounters, the affidavit said.
Police arrested Anderson Friday and booked him into the Weber County Jail. He is suspected of first-degree felony forcible sodomy, third-degree felony unlawful intercourse with a 16- or 17-year-old, third-degree felony distribution of pornographic material and class A misdemeanor intent to engage in sexual activity for a fee.
According to court records, Anderson was convicted in 2006 on a charge of attempted sodomy on a child. He is a registered sex offender.