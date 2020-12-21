OGDEN — A 20-year-old Ogden man is held without bail for going to his mother's home and allegedly shooting at another man, narrowly missing him.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that Michael Anthony Andrade arrived at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 700 block of 16th Street to confront the victim.
Others at the home attempted to get between the two, but they were pushed aside, the affidavit said.
Andrade allegedly drew a handgun and pushed the muzzle into the victim's chest, causing him to back away, according to the affidavit.
The witnesses tried to pull Andrade away from the doorway where he was grappling with the victim.
Andrade "fired the pistol at his victim, missing and hitting a wall behind him," the police document said.
Police said Andrade left the home, but turned himself in after hearing his name on the police scanner.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Andrade with aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm, both third-degree felonies.
He remained held at the Weber County Jail.
Police said the firearm was not recovered.