TOOELE — A vehicle going the wrong way on Interstate 80 crashed head-on with a semi truck, killing the driver of the smaller vehicle, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
The UHP identified the victim as Kirk Manor, 43, of Ogden.
The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a UHP press release.
Troopers received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes at mile post 64 in Tooele County. Before they could reach it, the vehicle collided with the semi near mile post 56, the UHP said.
Manor was dead at the scene. The semi's driver was not injured.
Efforts to contact UHP for more information were not immediately successful Thursday.