OGDEN — A 31-year-old man who was en route to visit friends Friday was found dead, slumped over the steering wheel after his minivan crashed into a fence.
"As he was pulling into the driveway, his car hit the fence," Ogden Police Lt. John Cox said. "They went out to see who hit the fence and found him slumped over the wheel."
A resident there said they had talked to the man an hour before.
The incident happened at about 10:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Monroe Boulevard.
"The preliminary indication is that it might be a medical issue, but obviously we will have to wait for the medical examiner's autopsy," Cox said.
The crash damaged the fence but not the minivan, and no one else was injured, Cox said.
Asked about any possibility of foul play, Cox said, "None that we know of. It's going to have to be investigated."
He said officers at the scene said the driver's friend did not know of any reason the man may have collapsed.
"Everybody's shocked," Cox said.
The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.