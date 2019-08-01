SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of running a three-state sex trafficking operation out of an Ogden home has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Tena Campbell on Wednesday also ordered Demari Dehan Dontrae Anderson, 36, to spend three years on probation after his release from prison.
Anderson pleaded guilty in April to one count of transporting an individual to engage in prostitution. He admitted to taking different women to Wyoming three times in 2016 and 2017 to engage in sexual intercourse with his customers.
In exchange for the guilty plea, U.S. prosecutors dropped 16 other charges.
A grand jury indictment filed in March 2018 accused Anderson of conspiracy and conducting sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion. He took women to Wyoming and Idaho to serve clients, according to the indictment.
The Ogden home was a purported cleaning and massage business, Anderson using it as a front for the sex trafficking operation, the indictment said.
He used online dating forums to attract at least four women, "feigning romantic relationships before recruiting them as commercial sex workers," the document said.
"He referenced his capacity for violence as an implied threat to keep them working," the indictment said of Anderson and his victims.
The federal prosecution arose after the Utah Attorney General's Office dropped a 12-count state case it filed in Ogden's 2nd District Court after Anderson was arrested in November 2017.
State agents alleged Anderson punched, slapped, threatened and held the women against their will.
Prosecutors in both cases also filed charges against a 35-year-old Ogden woman, accusing her of helping Anderson run the sex trafficking operation. But all charges against her were dismissed later.