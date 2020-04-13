OGDEN — A man placed a homemade bomb inside a truck and set the vehicle on fire Saturday night, but the device did not explode, Ogden police allege in charging documents.
Frank Hinojosa Rendon, 46, was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony use of an explosive device.
In probable cause statements, police described a series of incidents over successive nights involving Rendon.
On Friday, a homeowner in the 200 West block of Patterson Street called police, alleging Rendon was in front of his home threatening to blow him up.
Police said it was the second time Rendon had gone to that address saying he heard a woman screaming inside.
Officers took Rendon to a hospital for psychological evaluation later Friday, where he allegedly caused a disturbance and threw urine on security guards, saying they would get hepatitis C.
Investigators looked up Rendon’s previous jail record and confirmed he has hepatitis C. That prompted them to recommend he be charged with two counts of knowingly propelling infected bodily fluids, a class A misdemeanor.
Because the Weber County Jail classified Rendon as not eligible for incarceration Friday because he is on kidney dialysis, police took him back to the hospital.
Then, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were summoned to the same Patterson address by Ogden firefighters, who were putting out a fire in the bed of a pickup truck.
They said witnesses reported seeing a one-legged man in a motorized wheelchair place a piece of carpet in the truck and set it on fire.
Police said Rendon matched the description of the man who started the fire.
The pipe bomb was made of black powder inside plastic pipe with a fuse on one end, charging documents said.
The device, which apparently had been rolled in the carpet, fell to the ground as firefighters were putting out the flames in the carpet.
Because of the first-degree felony explosives charge, this time Rendon was booked into the jail.