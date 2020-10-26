OGDEN — An Ogden man is one of three people indicted in federal court on charges alleging they stole $400,000 in a wire transfer scheme.
An indictment filed Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, accuses Terrell Tomlin, 32, and two alleged co-conspirators with felony wire fraud, conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.
Federal prosecutors allege the three defrauded at least six banks and credit unions in Utah, Ohio and Nevada from August 2016 through November 2019.
Tomlin, John Lee Watkins, 31, of Stow, Ohio, and Valerie Marie Masongsong, 29, of Henderson, Nevada, face prosecution in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
Prosecutors allege the three used a mixture of real and fictitious names to make wire transfers from city to city using the Walmart2Walmart money transfer service.
The service allows a customer to move money from one Walmart store to be picked up by someone else at another Walmart store anywhere in the country.
The person initiating a transfer with a bank card would then contact the financial institution claiming the transaction was fraudulent, according to the indictment.
The initiator would ask for a refund.
The recipient, a co-conspirator, would collect the money from the destination Walmart before the bank could complete an investigation into the reported fraud and reverse the charges.
The transfer initiator would receive a refund from his or her bank, depositing some for his or her own use and sending the rest to another co-conspirator, according to the indictment.
Tomlin allegedly initiated transfers from Walmart locations in Ogden and Salt Lake City using his Goldenwest Credit Union transaction card, the indictment said.
The FBI investigated the case. The indictment and an accompanying news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland did not say how authorities detected the alleged scheme.
According to the court docket in Cleveland, Tomlin is due to appear on the charges Tuesday.
His court-appointed federal public defender, Carolyn Kucharski, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.