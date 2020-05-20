OGDEN — An Ogden man originally charged with attempted murder in a knife attack against his estranged wife and her boyfriend has pleaded guilty to a reduced count of aggravated assault.
John Dale Perry, 54, is scheduled to be sentenced June 17 in 2nd District Court on the third-degree felony assault charge, which carries a prison term of up to five years.
He also pleaded guilty to third-degree felony use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. A class B misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement, signed May 8.
Perry had been tracking his wife and her boyfriend when he rushed them with a knife outside a convenience store at 20th Street and Washington Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to a police probable cause statement.
"John made several statements that he has been following his estranged spouse and has made death threats against her and her intimate partner," the Ogden Police Department affidavit said. "John went so far as to have attacked these individuals with a knife, unprovoked, after he located them. John has expressed a desire to exact 'vengeance' upon those involved in this case."
The boyfriend fended off the initial attack and pushed away Perry, who then grabbed his wife around the neck and by her ponytail, the affidavit said.
The erstwhile couple fell to the ground, the woman scooted away and Perry resumed his attack on the boyfriend, the document said.
The boyfriend then pulled a knife and stabbed Perry in the groin. Perry slumped to the ground, grabbing his lower abdomen, bleeding heavily.
Police said the boyfriend ran into the store to call for help.
Perry told the pair not to call 911, saying he wanted to be left to "bleed out," the arrest affidavit said.
The boyfriend told police Perry had confronted and threatened to kill the new couple before. The man said he pulled his own knife as Perry was trying to stab him. He said he feared for his life and that of his girlfriend.
At the hospital the next day, Perry told police he had a knife during the incident but it was folded in his hand, used as a "fist pack" to add damage to his punches.
In the plea bargain document, Perry admitted to this description of the incident: "Defendant approached (the two victims) and threatened to assault them with a knife. Defendant is a restricted person and cannot legally possess a knife."