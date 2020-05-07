OGDEN — An 18-year-old Ogden man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony child sex abuse and exploitation charges for a variety of offenses in 2018-19.
Phillip Joseph Dykeman III, 18, could be sentenced to six years to life in prison each on the admitted counts of sodomy upon a child and object rape of a child, both first-degree felonies.
Appearing before 2nd District Judge Michael DiReda, Dykeman also pleaded guilty to two second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to online court records.
Eight other felony charges were dropped as part of a plea bargain.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said that from Dec. 1, 2018, through Feb. 28, 2019, Dykeman abused an 8-year-old boy while they lived in the same home with their respective families.
Charges originally were filed in 2nd District Juvenile Court. The Weber County Attorney’s Office in March moved to certify the case for prosecution in adult court, and Juvenile Judge Debra Jensen so ordered on April 1.
In a second case, Dykeman was charged with abusing a different young boy in June 2019.
A third case involved the uploading of child pornography to the internet in September last year.
Sentencing in the three cases is set for June 19 before DiReda.