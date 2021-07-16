OGDEN — An Ogden man has been sentenced to suspended prison terms and probation on reduced charges stemming from a summer 2020 gun battle with his estranged wife.
Jose A. Bustos, 33, originally was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and eight other charges after the shootout in front of the woman's house. No one was injured, but the wife and a man with her told police they had to dive for cover.
An Ogden Police Department affidavit said Bustos first threatened his estranged wife and her boyfriend with a gun and then she drew her own handgun and fired two shots at her husband.
“The victim believed she was about to be killed,” the affidavit said.
Bustos then allegedly drove away, turned around and fired four shots at the others as they dove for cover, the affidavit said.
The victims were granted immunity from prosecution by the Weber County Attorney's Office in return for their potential testimony.
But in a plea bargain agreed upon in May, Bustos admitted to reduced charges of second-degree felony aggravated assault and two third-degree felony discharge of a firearm counts. In return, prosecutors dropped six other charges, including counts of obstructing justice and committing domestic violence in the presence of children. Before the shooting, Bustos had just dropped off the couple's children at the wife's home.
Second District Judge Camille Neider on Monday sentenced Bustos to up to 15 years in prison on each of the assault charges and up to five years each on the firearms counts, and suspended all sentences. She then sentenced him to 384 days in jail and gave him credit for time served, which means he has been released to serve four years of probation.
Terms of probation include requirements that Bustos, who had no prior felony convictions, complete domestic violence counseling and stay away from gang affiliations. "The court does not object to the defendant participating in treatment and-or counseling" with his estranged wife, the sentence said, and he may communicate with her regarding child visitation.
Before sentencing, the court received letters from Bustos and his mother and sister.
"It hurts me to know I could have seriously hurt someone or even killed them," Bustos said. "I don't know what I was thinking."
His mother and sister vouched for him as being a good father to the couple's six children.
"It saddens me that because of the parents' choice my grandchildren are suffering," his mother said.