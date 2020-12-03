A federal judge in Montana on Wednesday sentenced an Ogden man to 51 months in prison for running a methamphetamine sales business on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation.
Jeffrey Allen Dabb and an alleged co-conspirator towed a stolen camper from Utah and set up shop dealing the narcotic and wiring some of the money back to associates in Ogden, a U.S. District Court indictment said.
Judge Brian Morris also ordered Dabb to spend three years on supervision after release. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Great Falls had recommended Dabb be sentenced to 70-87 months behind bars and five years of supervision.
"The defendant’s crime — setting up a portable meth distribution business on the Fort Peck Reservation — was a blatant and brazen violation of the law, driven by economic motives," Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan Plaut said in a sentencing memorandum. "The previous sentences imposed on the defendant have had no deterrent effect. To the contrary, his criminal behavior has only escalated to the point of this interstate meth distribution conspiracy."
Plaut pointed to a string of felony convictions Dabb has received in Utah. State court records show he has had four felony cases filed against him in Utah since 2004.
After a tip about drug activity on the reservation, tribal police arrested Dabb and Andrew Michael Gomez in August 2019 where the trailer and Gomez's SUV were parked.
The two said they were in Montana to worked the oil fields, police said, but a search found nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside comforters.
A prosecution document said evidence in the trailer included money transfer receipts, a ledger notebook, brass knuckles with a built-in knife, large numbers of empty plastic baggies, drug paraphernalia, three scales, heroin and methamphetamine.
Prosecutors also introduced transcripts of phone calls involving Dabb and Gomez after they were booked into the Roosevelt County Jail.
A ledger item for payment of $700 to "O-girl" was referenced in one call, prosecutors said in asserting it was evidence of the alleged conspiracy.
Gomez, in one conversation, allegedly told Dabb he thought "O-girl" was "a rat."
In the calls, the suspects frequently referred to "movies," which prosecutors said was code for controlled substances.
The suspects allegedly talked about sending someone to retrieve items from the trailer, with one of them telling someone, "there are probably 10 movies inside of those comforters you guys could watch, know what I mean?”
They also allegedly discussed the price of "movies" in Montana compared to Utah.
"We only brought one movie and made 16 grand," a suspect said in the transcript.
Dabb, 39, pleaded guilty Sept. 1 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Prosecutors in return dropped a lesser related charge.
As part of the court record in Dabb's case, a letter written by his grandparents urged leniency.
"He has been good with his nephews," they said in the letter signed Nov. 29. "Teaching them how to harvest plums, teaching them how to make jam. We know this because it happened in our kitchen."
Gomez pleaded guilty Sept. 14 and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 7.