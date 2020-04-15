OGDEN — An Ogden man allegedly threatened two people with a gun Monday afternoon but was chased off by a woman who damaged his car, according to a probable cause statement.
Witnesses said Jareth Wiggins, 32, showed up at a home on Adams Avenue and confronted an unidentified person after Wiggins was allowed into the home, according to the document.
Wiggins confronted the victim about owing him money, and Wiggins allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's chest as well as at a woman in the home, according to the probable cause statement.
Witnesses told police the woman chased Wiggins, who was holding a gun, out of the home and yelled at him.
According to the probable cause statement, the woman allegedly kicked the driver's side door of Wiggins' car multiple times, leaving large dents in the door, and also keyed the car.
Wiggins then fled and later called police to report damage to his car sometime the night before, according to the document.
An Ogden Police Department officer responded and noticed that Wiggins' car and the damage to it matched the description given by witnesses about the previous incident.
According to the probable cause statement, Wiggins told the officer he confronted the victim over $40.
Wiggins was arrested and, as of Wednesday, was being held in the Weber County Jail in Ogden on one count of felony aggravated assault.
According to court documents, Wiggins is being held without bail and has an initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.