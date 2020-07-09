RIVERDALE — A 41-year-old Ogden man faces two counts of third-degree felony aggravated assault for allegedly threatening to kill two people with a handgun.
Riverdale police arrested Jose Aguilera at 4:27 a.m. Wednesday, about six hours after a ruckus at his mother-in-law's home.
The woman told police Aguilera arrived at her home at about 10:07 p.m. Tuesday and began arguing with one of her daughters and another son-in-law.
The argument escalated when the mother's husband came outside and Aguilera allegedly drew a handgun and pointed it at the three.
While pointing the gun, he allegedly threatened to kill the three.
He then put the gun away and threatened to beat the older man, according to the arrest affidavit.
The mother-in-law and her daughter, Augilera's estranged wife, holding their son, returned from a walk and saw the commotion.
The wife yelled at Aguilera about his behavior and he left.
She later told police she had never seen Aguilera with a gun but that he told her he possessed one of his own and was holding one for a suicidal friend.
Riverdale police located Aguilera at his mother's home in Ogden. He denied having a gun and said his juvenile son had two BB guns inside his mother's home.
After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found two BB guns and a firearm magazine in the home.
In addition to the two aggravated assault charges, Aguilera was booked on a third-degree felony charge of domestic violence in the presence of a child and misdemeanor counts of threat of violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges were filed Thursday and Aguilar made his first court appearance. He was ordered held without bail in the Weber County Jail.