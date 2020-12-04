OGDEN — A man who said his 10-month-old son was possessed by the devil pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally stabbing the boy in the neck and dumping his body in the trash.
In a plea bargain, Alex Hidalgo, 39, admitted to first-degree felony aggravated murder and second-degree felony obstructing justice in the July 21, 2018, death of Alex Hidalgo Jr.
The Weber County Attorney's Office in return agreed to drop a charge of third-degree felony desecration of a body and said it would recommend Hidalgo be sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors earlier had decided not to seek the death penalty. After that notification, the maximum penalty would be life without parole.
Hidalgo had been scheduled to go on trial Jan. 8.
A state medical examiner's autopsy report said the boy died of three stab wounds to the neck that severed his carotid artery and jugular vein and glanced off his spine.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said Hidalgo dumped the boy head first into a garbage can in the apartment and knotted the trash bag around his ankles.
Investigators said he cleaned up large amounts of blood in the carpet and washed off the murder weapon, a paring knife, in a sink. Crime scene technicians found bits of flesh in the drain.
Upon returning from running errands, the boy's mother said Hidalgo was sitting on a couch with a Bible open and a program of music and sermons on TV.
When she asked where the boy was, according to Weber County prosecutors, he told her the boy "had the numbers '666' on his body, indicative that he thought the child was possessed by the devil."
Hidalgo told her "he had made an altar like she told him to," although she later denied to police that the couple had had any such conversation.
She again asked about the boy and Hidalgo answered, "He's dead."
She thought he was joking but then looked through the apartment and found the child. She pulled the boy from the trash can, screamed for help and she and a neighbor performed CPR.
The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital and Hidalgo ran away.
Police found Hidalgo in an abandoned house nearby the next day, wearing blood-splattered clothes.
Hidalgo's public defenders in October 2019 petitioned the 2nd District Court to have him examined for mental competency to stand trial.
The Utah State Hospital later declared Hidalgo was fit for trial.
In Hidalgo's preliminary hearing, the victim's mother testified Hidalgo had been exhibiting signs of mental illness.
She said she had been trying to get him to see someone for help, adding that he seemed more troubled since they had moved into the Madison Avenue apartment.
"She even left a note for the defendant the day before (the murder), asking him to 'do some serious internal mental inventory,'" defense attorneys said in a court document.
Judge Michael DiReda scheduled sentencing for Jan. 8.
Hidalgo remains held without bail in the Weber County Jail.