OGDEN — A man with alleged “fantasies about killing someone” has been jailed without bail on a first-degree felony charge of raping an underage girl.
The Ogden Police Department arrested Shai Bunpai, 18, on Friday in connection with the sex offense allegedly committed July 13.
In a probable cause statement, police said they interviewed the alleged victim and her father about the alleged crime and their fears about an ongoing danger.
The girl told police she had been spending time with Bunpai and they were kissing July 13 when he allegedly insisted on having sex.
She refused, saying she was not ready for sex, and he raped her, the arrest affidavit said.
In the police interview, “she then expressed fear of the man, stating he has confided in her a desire to kill someone,” the affidavit said.
The girl said Bunpai had bitten her repeatedly in earlier occasions, not stopping when asked.
“She also disclosed being strangled and smothered with a pillow, along with being forced and held under water while swimming,” the affidavit said.
The document said the girl’s father said Bunpai “told him he has fantasies about killing someone, has guns but no ammo because he fears he could not stop himself from killing someone.”
The girl received text messages after the alleged rape threatening to kidnap her, the affidavit said.
“The victim and her family are frightened he may kill them,” the document said.
Police said Bunpai allegedly admitted having sex with the girl but said the acts were consensual.
Formal charges have not yet been filed in 2nd District Court.