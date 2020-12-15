DRAPER — An Ogden man was found dead beneath an RV in Draper, but a police spokesperson said Tuesday that foul play is not suspected.
"He was not clothed, which is obviously suspicious," Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans said, but the night before a partially clothed man was seen at the vehicle dealership.
That man, who was not wearing pants, ran away from employees Sunday evening, and police who arrived to investigate could not find him, Evans said.
Employees found the body at about 8 a.m. Monday.
Evans said the name of the man, who was about 60, was not being released yet.
Police reviewed video surveillance footage and verified that the man whose body was found was the same person seen the night before, Evans said.
The man was alone, he said.
Detectives were investigating the case and the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
"Our guess is that it was mental health, drugs or hypothermia," Evans said.