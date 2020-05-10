OGDEN — In a handwritten letter to the judge, murder defendant Keshaun Mykel Puente denied shooting his friend to death and claimed his accusers in a rape case are lying.
Puente, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 13, 2018, killing of Denero Lamar Snider, 23. A pretrial conference was scheduled for Thursday, but it has been postponed until July 29.
Second District Judge Jennifer Valencia has set a Nov. 30 trial on the murder charge. Puente also is accused of object rape in an assault on a 17-year-old girl at a 2017 Halloween party.
Puente, who did not testify at his April 2019 preliminary hearing on the advice of his attorney, said in a long letter to Valencia in late January that he would "never do something like this to someone I call a brother, let alone kill anyone in general."
"Me and Denero were good friends and never even had an argument before," Puente said.
At the preliminary hearing, workers for a tree-trimming company said they heard gunshots and then saw Snider crawling away and Puente leaving in a car.
Puente and a girl who was with him left town and he was arrested later in Nevada.
In his letter, Puente said, "In all reality I was in the car not knowing what was going on."
"I was just scared not knowing how this system works and seeing how African American men are treated all over the U.S. in the criminal justice system," he said.
"I do not want to do time for something I did not do as I have two kids out there that need me," he said, asking Valencia to let him out to see the children pending the trial.
Puente has been held without bail since his arrest.
Deputy Weber County Attorney Thomas Pedersen alleged in the 2019 preliminary hearing that Puente and Snider were arguing behind an apartment building near the 600 block of 23rd Street, according to previous Standard-Examiner coverage.
Snider died of four gunshot wounds to the torso, Pedersen said.
One tree service worker at the preliminary hearing identified Puente as the shooter. He and a colleague had been unable to identify the shooter from a photo lineup during the first hours of the investigation.
Regarding the rape case, Puente wrote to Valencia that "these girls are lying on me."
Puente is charged with sneaking into the victim's room at 5:30 a.m., to a bed where she was sleeping with her boyfriend and another girl. Prosecutors said Puente allegedly touched the victim sexually.
Puente also bragged to Valencia about his looks and his sex appeal and prowess.
"I think I'm pretty handsome, your honor," and "I've never had a problem with consensual intercourse and never had to force myself on anyone."
In a Davis County case from May 16, 2018, Puente is charged with breaking a man's jaw in two places and burning his arm on a stove.