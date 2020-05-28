OGDEN — An Ogden police officer was killed by gunfire while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, Police Chief Randy Watt said at a news conference.
A state probation officer also was wounded but the injuries were not life-threatening, Watt said.
The Ogden-Metro SWAT Team later found the suspected gunman dead inside the home, the chief said.
Watt did not disclose the deceased officer’s name or the names of the probation officer or the suspected shooter.
“We want to give the officer’s family time to grieve and come to grips with their loss,” he said.
He said the young officer had been on the force for 15 months.
The fatality was the first of an Ogden police officer since Jared Francom was killed in a shootout with a drug suspect in January 2012. Five other officers were wounded in that incident.
Watt said police responded to a call at 12:14 p.m. from a woman who said she feared her husband would try to kill her.
Police confronted a man on the front porch, Watt said, and the man was not cooperative and went back inside the home, slamming the front door behind him.
Officers then approached the door and shots were fired through the door, striking the two officers, the chief said.
Police returned fire into the house and other officers dragged the wounded officers from the yard.
Police summoned the Ogden Metro SWAT Team to take over the incident.
Watt said SWAT officers retrieved children from the home, unharmed, and they later found the alleged shooter dead in the home. The status of the woman who had called 911 was not immediately known.
Watt declined to provide further details or answer questions.
“Too much is still uncertain,” he said, adding that the crime scene investigation would take an extended time.
“This is a sad day for our department, the city of Ogden and the greater community,” Watt said. “Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost one of our own.”
Mayor Mike Caldwell, several members of the city council and other city officials stood by Watt at the press conference.
The surrounding neighborhood of the shooting scene, in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue, was locked down by police for at least two hours after the shooting.