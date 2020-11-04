OGDEN — Police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated abuse of an elder adult after his mother said he strangled her.
The 73-year-old woman told officers she was blow-drying her hair when Jeremy Max Rose, 43, came up to her saying "You're a betrayer" and that he was God.
Rose grabbed her left wrist and forced her down over the arm of a couch, police said in an arrest affidavit.
He allegedly forced both arms behind her and kneeled on her back, then strangled her with his left hand.
The woman told officers she had a hard time breathing and believed her son was going to kill her.
She unsuccessfully tried to kick herself free and told Rose he was going to kill her if he did not stop, according to the affidavit.
He eventually let go and walked away, and the woman left the home, went to her daughter's house and called police.
Crime scene investigators said the woman had injuries on her neck consistent with choking and she had bruises on her wrists.
Police said they went to speak to Rose and he would not let them into the house. They got a key from his mother, went inside and took Rose into custody.
Police said Rose was speaking incoherently. Officers said the mother told them be has schizophrenia and suffers from psychosis when he does not take his medications.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed a formal felony charge against Rose and he remained in the Weber County Jail in lieu of $10,500 bail.