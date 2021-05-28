OGDEN — An Ogden man allegedly shot up his house, set two fires inside and fought police as they were arresting him Wednesday night.
"He said he doesn't really remember what happened," Ogden Police Lt. John Cox said Friday of Adam Partridge, 41.
Ogden firefighters were dispatched to a home in the 600 north block of Harrison Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found fires had started in a bedroom and the basement, a police probable cause statement said.
Police and firefighters saw Partridge by the garage and he ran into the house, the arrest affidavit said. Officers pursued, telling Partridge he was under arrest and to turn around.
He did not respond to their orders and ran up the stairs, then kicked two officers down the stairs and spit on another before they were able to subdue him, the affidavit said.
After obtaining a warrant, officers searched the house and said they found several unspent bullets on the main level of the house and a bullet hole in the living room window.
Officers also found several bullet holes in a bedroom mattress and they found a cellphone in the grass outside, the device smashed with three bullet holes.
A blow torch was found outside the garage door.
Cox said no one else was home. Police said a neighbor told them he heard a shot just before first responders arrived.
Police booked Partridge into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, and discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, plus misdemeanor charges of assault on a police officer, three counts, and one count of interfering with an arresting officer.
Jail records showed he was no longer in custody Friday. Formal charges had not been filed in 2nd District Court as of midday Friday.
State court records show Partridge does not have a criminal record.
"There wasn't a significant amount of fire," Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis said Friday. "Firefighters were able to put it out with a water extinguisher."
Fire Marshal Kevin Brown declined to comment on the fire's origin while the police criminal investigation is pending.