OGDEN — A 27-year-old Ogden man has been arrested on criminal charges in a hit-and-run crash May 14 that seriously injured a teenager.
Chaz Wolford faces charges of third-degree felony hit and run involving a serious bodily injury, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, driving without a license and no insurance, the Ogden Police Department said in a press release Thursday.
Wolford's truck allegedly hit Edan Rynes, 13, of Washington Terrace, as he and two other boys were walking their scooters south on Harrison Boulevard near 16th Street.
Edan suffered extensive injuries, including several broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and a fractured hip, said his mother, Sherry Rynes.
The two other boys jumped over the guardrail to escape the onrushing truck.
According to 2nd District Court records, Wolford already was behind bars, having been arrested earlier in the week on unrelated burglary and theft charges.
He remained jailed Thursday afternoon pending the filing of formal charges in the hit-and-run case.
Sherry Rynes said her son is making a good recovery from his injuries. He spent several days in the hospital after the crash.
Of Wolford's arrest, she said, "We are very happy and it's a huge relief."
Rynes said that after police informed her of the arrest, she went to the impound lot to look at the pickup truck that police said was driven that night.
Her pictures showed that someone had given the truck a blue paint job over the maroon color of the Mazda that was reported the night of the hit and run.
The blue truck also had damage on the right front, where police said Edan Rynes was struck.