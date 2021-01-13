OGDEN — Police jailed an Ogden woman after a man was shot during a dispute over money Tuesday.
Mauren Wall, 39, was held without bail in the Weber County Jail Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
Wall went to a home in the 2700 block of Brinker Avenue in Ogden at about 5:30 p.m., the Ogden Police Department said in a news release.
Wall allegedly showed a firearm and took two cellphones from people in the home, the release said.
A man tried to get Wall to leave and was shot in the abdomen, according to the release.
He was taken to a hospital. The gunshot wound did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Lt. Brian Eynon, Ogden police spokesperson, said he had no further information about the shooting.