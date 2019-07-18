OGDEN — Police have released the name of a man killed in a car crash last week in Ogden.
Police say that 47-year-old Justin Woodward was driving the pickup with a 10-year-old boy as a passenger, when the pickup hit a Mazda sedan while an 18-year-old woman was driving, according to Ogden Police Lt. Will Farr.
Police were called to the scene near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Canfield Drive around 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, July 10. When they arrived, police and paramedics found that the two cars crashed into each other head-on.
The man driving the pickup, now known to be Woodward, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died shortly after arriving.
The boy in the pick up had minor injuries, and the 18-year-old driver of the Mazda suffered critical injuries in the crash. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The crash caused both directions of Washington Boulevard to be closed for several hours as police investigated the scene.
Over a year ago in March 2018, Keifer Deamer, 20, of West Haven was killed in the same area when a SUV struck his motorcycle while trying to turn into the southbound lanes of Washington from Canfield Drive.