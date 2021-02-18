OGDEN — Ogden police Thursday released the identity of a man killed in a shooting by officers early Feb. 6.
Dino Raul Morales, 28, allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman and stole a vehicle in the 100 block of 26th Street late the night before. Officers cornered Morales in a lean-to near 29th Street and Grant Avenue, Police Chief Eric Young said in a news conference Feb. 7.
The Ogden Police Department said in a news release Thursday they were able to release the man's identity after notifying his relatives of his death.
Young said the victim told police the man who assaulted her had a gun and he stole her vehicle after the assault.
Police spotted the stolen vehicle at 11:37 p.m. and the man got out and ran away. Later, officers found footsteps in the snow in the backyard of a home in the 2900 block of Grant Avenue.
Police found Morales hiding in the bed of a pickup truck, he stood up holding a firearm, and after he refused to obey police commands, two officers fired, Young said.
The shooting is under investigation by the Weber County Attorney's Office, common practice after a police use of deadly force in the county.