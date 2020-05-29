OGDEN — Police Chief Randy Watt on Friday morning identified the officer killed on a domestic violence call Thursday as Nate Lyday, 24.
The man found dead inside an Ogden home after an exchange of gunfire with police was identified as 53-year-old John Benedict Coleman.
In a short address outside the Francom Public Safety Center, Watt said Lyday was "a warrior, a guardian, a public servant." The chief said Lyday "was felled by the forces of evil."
Watt spoke against a warm springtime background outside the building named after the previously most recent Ogden officer killed in the line of duty, Jared Francom. Francom was killed and five other local officers were wounded in an Ogden shootout with a drug suspect in January 2012.
Lyday, on the force for 15 months, was shot at 12:14 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue after officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said a man was threatening to kill her.
Watt said in a brief statement Thursday afternoon that Coleman retreated into the house and then fired through the closed front door, striking Lyday and a state probation officer, who was wounded.
Other officers returned fire into the house and dragged the wounded officers out of the yard.
Lyday was pronounced dead at McKay-Dee Hospital.
The Ogden Metro SWAT Team later found Coleman dead inside the house.
Friday, Watt said Lyday "sacrificed his life for the safety" of the innocent people who were at risk at the Jackson house. After the shooting of the two officers, SWAT officers were able to get children out of the home safely.
The police chief described Lyday as a "son of Ogden" who was born at McKay-Dee Hospital, attended Mound Fort Junior High and Ogden High School and graduated summa cum laude with a master's in criminal justice from Weber State University.
His father was a police officer and his brother works in code enforcement for Ogden City, Watt said.
Lyday had worked at Fresh Market on 21st Street and Harrison Boulevard in Ogden, Watt said.
Lyday and his wife were about to celebrate their fifth anniversary and her graduation from Weber State, the chief said.
"May God bless the Lyday family, the Ogden Police Department and the United States of America," Watt said.
Flags placed by well-wishers lined the Francom Center, and the Lyday family and the police department were showered with condolences from the community and other public safety agencies and personnel.
The probation officer who was shot Thursday suffered a non-life-threatening injury. His identity was not available as of Friday morning.
Little was immediately known about Coleman, who did not appear to have a criminal record according to the Utah state courts online records system.
Per Weber County critical incident protocol for shootings involving local police officers, the County Attorney's Office is in charge of the investigation.