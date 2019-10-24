OGDEN — Police are investigating whether a woman's gunshot wound to the face was an accident, as she and her boyfriend insisted on the night of the incident.
In a search warrant affidavit unsealed in 2nd District Court, the Ogden Police Department said the woman and the 41-year-old Ogden man both had been drinking, and both independently and repeatedly told officers the shooting was accidental.
But in the warrant, investigators listed circumstances of the Oct. 1 incident that deserved further investigation.
The warrant said the woman and her female roommate argued before the incident and the roommate left. The man and woman then returned to the basement, and "for some reason unbeknownst to her, (the boyfriend) had a gun with him."
The man cocked the gun and it went off in her face, she said. He was trying to put the gun back into a gun safe, she said. But in the warrant, police said the gun safe was in a different room and she could not explain why the gun was cocked and pointed at her.
When police arrived at the home, the man emerged with his hands up and repeatedly said it was an accident, the warrant said. The man's hands were bloody, it said.
The extent of the woman's injuries were not known.
With the warrant, officers took into evidence a Walther P-22 handgun and two loaded ammunition magazines they found on a coffee table in the room where the shooting apparently occurred.
They also collected blood samples from the man.
In the warrant, officers said they believed the items seized are "evidence of the crime or crimes of possession of a dangerous weapon by an intoxicated person and felony discharge of a firearm causing bodily injury."
The woman on Oct. 15 obtained a temporary protective order against the man, according to court records.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges had been filed against the man.
Efforts to contact the police department's investigations lieutenant were not immediately successful.