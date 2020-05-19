OGDEN — Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver of a pickup truck that hit two teenagers last week, seriously injuring one.
Sherry Rynes of Washington Terrace said Tuesday her son Edan, 13, suffered multiple broken bones when a dark red Mazda pickup hit her son Thursday night. Two other boys were able to jump clear, but one of them was grazed by the truck while leaping away.
"I want this man to be found and I want him to pay for what he's caused," Rynes said.
Her older son, Nathaniel, and a 12-year-old friend of the boys were able to jump over a guardrail, Rynes said.
Nathaniel suffered a bruised kneecap and the other boy had broken toes, she said.
Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said the boys were southbound in the 1600 block of Harrison Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The boys were riding their scooters on the road's shoulder when the truck hit the guardrail about 150 yards behind them and continued, hitting them and leaving the scene, Eynon said.
He said the truck likely was damaged in the right front headlight area and right side.
The Ogden Traffic Bureau is investigating the case, Eynon said.
If anyone has information about the hit-and-run, they are asked to contact Officer Mark Johnson at 801 629-8235 or email traffic@ogdencity.com.
Rynes said Edan suffered pelvic and hip fractures, six broken ribs and a broken foot, plus four broken bottom teeth.
He spent a few days at Primary Children's Medical Center, but Rynes said he is home now and expected to recover fully.
"He has his moments and feels like it doesn't bother him, but then he turns around and breaks down and cries," Rynes said. "He wonders why someone would hit him and leave him on the side of the road."