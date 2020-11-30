OGDEN — Ogden police arrested a 48-year-old man Saturday after his girlfriend reported he physically and sexually abused her when she refused to have sex.
The two were in an abandoned car when the alleged assault occurred before 3 a.m.
The woman went to a domestic violence shelter, reporting the man tried to rape her, pulling down her pants and shirt and touching her sexually, an arrest affidavit said.
She told police the man punched her on the face and head several times as she fought him off.
The woman was bleeding from the lips and had swelling and marks on her face and head, police said.
Police arrested Billy Goree and took him to the Weber County Jail, where he remained held without bail Monday.
When questioned by police, Goree denied assaulting and sexually abusing the woman, but he acknowledged being in the area where the incident occurred, the affidavit said.
Officers said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during a search of Goree’s pockets and backpack.
Police booked Goree on suspicion of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Formal charges had not been filed against Goree by Monday afternoon.