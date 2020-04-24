OGDEN — An Ogden police officer fired at suspected car thieves and was injured in the incident Thursday night, police said in a press release.
The suspects were arrested and the officer was slightly injured and taken to a local hospital.
The Utah Highway Patrol had been pursuing the car and gave up the chase at Washington Boulevard and 40th Street, the release said.
Ogden police then got a tip the car had pulled into an alley near 800 Kershaw Street shortly after 10 p.m., according to the release.
Officers approached on foot and the driver accelerated the car toward them, the release said. One of the officers fired multiple shots at the vehicle and sustained minor injuries in the encounter.
The suspects were taken into custody after a brief search and neither person was injured, the release said.
Ogden Police Lt. Tyler Ziegler said Friday afternoon no further information would be released because the investigation has been turned over to the Weber County Attorney's Office.
The county attorney routinely investigates shootings involved law enforcement officers.
Efforts to reach County Attorney Chris Allred were not immediately successful.